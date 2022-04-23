Carjackers Drag Driver Onto Route 4 Before Fleeing With Luxury SUV

An Englewood motorist narrowly escaped tragedy when he was dragged nearly 20 feet onto Route 4 by a pair of carjackers who sped off in his Range Rover, authorities said.

The 34-year-old victim had gotten out and gone to the attendant to get change for the electric tire inflator when the incident occurred at the BP station on westbound Route 4 near the George Washington Bridge shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

As he did, a dark-colored Audi sedan with four occupants pulled in front of the Range Rover, Pulice said.

Two got out, then got into his vehicle and began pulling out of the station, the lieutenant said.

The victim grabbed the rear door handle and was dragged onto the highway before he finally let go, Pulice said.

Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries, mostly scrapes on his arm and knee.

Newark police eventually spotted the stolen Range Rover and tried to pull it over around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver hit the gas instead, sparking a brief pursuit that ended when he crashed the vehicle. Police arrested him and his passenger.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two were related to the bandits involved in the carjacking the night before.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the carjacking or has information that can help identify those responsible is asked to contact Crimestoppers, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations.

Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (bergencrimestoppers.com) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly and remain anonymous: (201) 568-4875.

