Bergen County Bank Tirade Goes Viral: ‘I Am A Scientist. There Is No Corona!’

A video of a woman berating an Englewood bank teller after refusing to wear a mask has gone viral.

“I’m a scientist. There is no corona!” the woman shouts while calling the masked Citibank teller a “bully.”

“You work for me!!” she adds, shouting. “I do not work for you!! I’ve been a customer since 1990! Were you born then?? Shame on you!”

“Give me your card with your name because this branch is gonna hear your name,” the unidentified woman continues, waving her arms, as another customer in line paces uncomfortably. “You’re gonna become famous. Do it now! Do it now!

“Count your days! Count your days!! Bully! What, this is giving you the right to be a bully?! Because you’re brainwashed?! I am a scientist! There is no corona! Don’t make me wear your mask!

“Are you trying to kill me?? What happens if you have corona? Did you just say you’re trying to kill me? I wanna know ‘cause we’re on camera. Did you just suggest for me to wear your dirty mask? Because I think you did. Give me your name and your number now. You’re done.”

The Black Friday video had logged more than 1.4 million views since it was shared on Twitter over the weekend by @FirenzeMike, who called the woman a "maskless Karen." The anonymously-recorded video was shared with him by Eric Seifert (@ItsMrSizzle) of Tenafly.

WATCH "MASKLESS KAREN" VIDEO HERE (Icculus The Brave @FirenzeMike)

Seifert also posted a closeup (below) of the woman's reflection in an effort to identify her. Anyone who can identify her is asked to contact Daily Voice Senior Content Editor Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794 (phone or text) or at jdemarco@dailyvoice.com.

Recognize her? @ItsMrSizzle

An executive order signed earlier this year by Gov. Phil Murphy mandates face coverings “in indoor spaces that are accessible to members of the public, such as retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses, areas of government buildings open to the public, and mass transit buses, trains, and stations, again with exceptions for health reasons and children under two.”

The woman in the video vows to “take this all the way.”

“I am going now to court to fight masks and you are not going to tell me what to do!” she says, continuing her tirade. “Stand six feet away from me and do your social …. No. More! You want to be safe? Stand six feet away from me, OK? That’s it.”

