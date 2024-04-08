Fair 38°

Heroes: Englewood's Bravest Free Passenger From Overturned SUV, Police Say Driver Ran Light

Englewood firefighters freed a passenger in an SUV that got knocked onto its side after the driver ran a red light with her 5-year-old son in the back seat, authorities said.

Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD FD
The 29-year-old Kia driver from Georgia was headed east on Van Nostrand Avenue crossing Grand Avenue when a Lexus SUV that had exited off northbound Route 4 rammed her vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 7, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Firefighters extricated a 48-year-old female passenger from Philadelphia, responders said.

"Members used the Holmatro hydraulic rescue tools to remove the roof of the SUV while others used our brand new Paratech stabilization struts to ensure the car was safe," the Englewood Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

She was admitted to Hackensack University Medical Center with a back injury, Pulice said.

The Kia driver and her young son were checked out and released from the hospital, the lieutenant said.

Englewood Health paramedics transported them.

They also evaluated the 38-year-old Lexus driver from Washington Township and his 12-year-old daughter, who Pulice said weren't injured.

Both were towed from the scene, the lieutenant said.

Summons were pending a full investigation by the Englewood Police Traffic Unit.

