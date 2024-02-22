Fugitive From NYC Wanted For Murdering Fellow Out-Of-Stater In Englewood Captured In Colombia

Joshua Alvarado, 29, of New York City was captured in Medellin last Saturday, Feb. 17, with assistance from U.S. Marshals and the Colombian National Police, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Alvarado is charged with murder, felony murder, armed burglary, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, among other counts, the prosecutor said.

Englewood police responding to a 911 call to a residence on Mevan Avenue in the Tributary Woods West development near Argonne Park found the body of 35-year-old Jason "Pudge" Hidalgo, Musella said.

He'd been shot several times, he said.

Detectives from Musella’s Major Crimes Unit and Englewood police identified Alvarado as the shooter and quickly learned that he’d already fled the state and then the country.

Thanks to “diligent and relentless efforts by detectives and assistant prosecutors,” the prosecutor said, Alvarado was tracked down and arrested.

He remains in custody pending extradition to the U.S.

