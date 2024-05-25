Fair 78°

SHARE

SEE Anything? Englewood Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Hospital, Witnesses Sought

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died in a spill outside Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, said authorities who are seeking witnesses.

The motorcyclist went down outside the hospital, police said.

The motorcyclist went down outside the hospital, police said.

 Photo Credit: EHMC
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

City resident Yeison Velasquez apparently lost control of the cycle and went down on North Dean Street at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 24, police said.

He died a short time later at the hospital, they said.

NOTE: Englewood Police Chiet Thomas Greeley asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash -- or has any other information that could help investigators -- contact his Traffic Bureau at (201) 568-2863 or tb@englewoodpd.org.

to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE