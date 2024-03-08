Englewood Daycare Damaged By Flooding Sees Community Support

Last week, the Westside Infant Daycare in Englewood at 192 West Demarest Ave. suffered severe damage in flood.

The flood destroyed cribs, toys, books and furniture and the daycare remains closed. A fundraiser has been set up to support the daycare. As of Friday, March 8, more than $2,000 has been raised.

Vivi Nguyen, who organized the fundraiser, is a former graduate of the Westside Infant Daycare and Teen Parent Program and said she benefitted from the childcare and counseling they provided. Nguyen's daughter is now a freshman in college.

"It provided childcare along with life resources and parenting counseling for me and fellow young parents," Nguyen said. "I’m so thankful for this program to have helped provide a safe space for my daughter when I was juggling finishing college, while working, and learning to become a young mom."

Nguyen said the parents in the teen program need the affordable childcare.

"Right now, our young parents are struggling for an affordable daycare for their children," Nguyen said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

