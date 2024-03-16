Close CALL: Stolen Car Rams Englewood Police Cruiser, Pursuit Picked Up In Middlesex County

Several occupants were in the 2019 Honda Pilot when a license plate reader flagged the vehicle – which had been reported stolen out of Elizabeth earlier that day -- shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Deputy Police Chief Matthew de la Rosa said.

Officers tried to stop the SUV on South Dean Street, but it sped off, the deputy chief said.

The pursuit headed south on Broad Avenue, where the Pilot slammed into a cruiser, sending it spinning out, he said.

The police vehicle was severely damaged and had to be towed but the officer was OK, de la Rosa said.

Other units continued the pursuit onto southbound Route 95, at speeds of 85 to 100 miles an hour, before terminating at Exit 16W of the New Jersey Turnpike due to safety concerns.

The same vehicle eluded police in Middlesex County a short time later, the deputy chief said.

It was eventually found abandoned in Carteret, he said.

“The Englewood Police Department is actively attempting to identify and apprehend the involved persons,” de le Rosa said.The driver, if caught, will be charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, among many other counts.

