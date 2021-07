An authentic gelateria has opened in Bergen County.

Sosta Italy is located on North Dean Street in Englewood, although the laboratory is based in Long Island, BoozyBurbs reports.

The owner is an Italian pastry chef and the gelato is made with milk, heavy cream and sugar -- no preservatives.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Sosta Italy, 9 N. Dean St., Englewood.

