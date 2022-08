A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant is headed to Bergen County.

CZEN, which has a flagship store in Brooklyn, is looking to hire employees ahead of its opening on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood.

The menu boasts sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and dishes, oxtail, jerky, stir fry and more.

CZEN is aiming to open on Sept. 29 at 36 N. Van Brunt St. in Englewood.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.