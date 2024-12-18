Bergen County Restaurant Openings

Pizza. Salad. Fish and chips.

If you've got a hankering for any of those, how about a taste of the new restaurants open in Bergen County?

Scroll down to see the restaurants that opened this week in Bergen County.

Stand Up Pies, Lodi: Rooted in homemade recipes and traditional values, this pizzeria and Italian restaurant is run by two brothers. The menu boasts pizza pies and dessert pies, along with pasta dishes, shakes, burgers and more. 26 Borig Pl., Lodi

The Real Meat, Palisades Park: This Korean BBQ restaurant has replaced Soosanghan Pocha, but is owned by the same team, BoozyBurbs reports. The all you can eat restaurant is located at 232 Broad Ave.

The Salad House, Englewood: The health food chain has officially launched in Bergen County, with other stores in Millburn, Morristown and Westfield. Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2017, The Salad House is a health-conscious fast casual restaurant brand that serves up fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations. Replacing Sweetberry Bowls on 33 E Palisade Ave.

The Salad House Lauren Anzevino (Courtesy of Salad House)

JZ Fish & Wings, Englewood: The seafood restaurant touts itself as having "the best boil and fried deliciousness." Get a pound or half-a-pound of seafood such as shrimp, crawfish, crab legs, lobster and more, then pick your seasoning -- cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper or all of the above. Fried fish or chicken is also available. Other locations in New York, Florida and Tennessee.

Patisserie Florentine has replaced Ground Connection at the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack. The French bakery opened its flagship store in Englewood in 2013. It since has expanded to Closter, now Hackensack. Shops at Riverside

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.