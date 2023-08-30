$1M Per Bedroom? $8.9 Million Englewood Home Could Be Yours (Look Inside)

That is what it will cost you to live in an 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom house recently listed in Englewood for $8.9 million by Coldwell Banker.

The home, at 120 S. Woodland St., is an "architectural masterpiece" with antique light fixtures, fireplaces, oak floors, P.E. Geurin hardware and oak floors, according to the listing.

The home features grand formal rooms. French doors (ooo la la!), a billiard room, an indoor room, a gym/sauna and a banquet sized-formal diner room for all your entertainment needs, according to the listing. For the sportsman, the home features a basketball court, a tennis court and a putting green.

The house was last sold in 2021 for around $7 million. The property taxes will run about $167,158.

