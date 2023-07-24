Witness On Bicycle Sought In Millville Shooting (Video)

The shooting occurred on July 22, 2021, in Millville and left Anthony Thomas dead, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Security camera footage shows a bicyclist passing by just before the shooting near 3rd and Vine streets, the prosecutor said.

Anyone that may have information that could assist with this investigation is urged to call Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-207-2999 or the Millville Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 856-825-7010.

Tips also can be provided anonymously by visiting ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

