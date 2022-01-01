Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: NJ Man Stabs Mom In Back On New Year's Eve
Weather

Start Of New Year Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: Here's What To Expect

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
There will be rain at times throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening on the first day of 2022. There will be rain at times throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening on the first day of 2022.
There will be rain at times throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening on the first day of 2022. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Sharply colder weather will arrive on overnight Sunday, Jan. 2 into Monday, Jan. 3. Sharply colder weather will arrive on overnight Sunday, Jan. 2 into Monday, Jan. 3.
Sharply colder weather will arrive on overnight Sunday, Jan. 2 into Monday, Jan. 3. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The arrival of 2022 will soon be marked by a big change in the weather pattern as mild temperatures will gradually give way to sharply colder air.

It will be dreary with rain at times throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening accompanied by areas of fog on New Year's Day, Saturday, Jan. 1.

Unseasonable temperatures from the final days of 2021 will carry over into the start of the new year, with Saturday's high in the low 50s. Temperatures will remain steady Saturday evening and overnight. 

Sunday, Jan. 2 will start off with scattered morning showers and skies will remain cloudy. The big change will then begin Sunday afternoon as the temperature falls into the mid-40s just before nightfall. 

Winds will pick up overnight, with speeds of between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph. As the temperature falls to the low 20s, the wind-chill factor will make it feel like it's in the mid-teens.

Monday, Jan. 3 will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 20s. It will stay clear overnight, with the low temperature in the teens. Tuesday, Jan. 4 will be sunny with a high in the low to mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.