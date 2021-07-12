First Snowfall Expected Across Region Wednesday

The first snowfall of the season was expected to make its way to the region Wednesday morning.

Only one to three inches were expected across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania with temps in the low 30s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, meteorologists say.

Accumulation was not likely but roads may be slippery in some spots, AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

A general coating to an inch of snow may accumulate on non-paved surfaces.

Temps were expected to drop even lower Wednesday night, bringing the coldest air of the season and making even more slippery spots on the roads.

Thursday was expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

