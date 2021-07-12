Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
Weather

First Snowfall Expected Across Region Wednesday

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Snow across the region
Snow across the region Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The first snowfall of the season was expected to make its way to the region Wednesday morning.

Only one to three inches were expected across New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania with temps in the low 30s overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, meteorologists say.

Accumulation was not likely but roads may be slippery in some spots,  AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist Brian Wimer said.

A general coating to an inch of snow may accumulate on non-paved surfaces.

Temps were expected to drop even lower Wednesday night, bringing the coldest air of the season and making even more slippery spots on the roads.

Thursday was expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.