'Want To Feel Pain?': Bridgeton Cop Who Pepper-Sprayed Handcuffed Driver Pleads Guilty

John Grier III, 51, of Cedarville — who was indicted in 2021 — pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in Camden in federal court on Thursday, Oct. 5, to a superseding information charging him with one count of violating an individual’s civil rights, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

A sworn Bridgeton police officer since 2004, Grier's admission is in connection with an incident at the Riggins Gas Station on West Broad Street in 2017.

Grier told another officer to “step back,” then asked the driver, “Do you want to feel pain, sir?” Honig said.

Grier pepper-sprayed the victim, who doubled over, the U.S. attorney said.

Bodycam video shows the other officer temporarily blinded by the blast. He tells Grier that he "caught it on the side of the head."

The officer then helps the victim up and sits him on the edge of the rear seat.

Grier then blasts him again.

“After the second burst of OC spray to the face, Grier asked the driver “How do you like it now? Now get in the goddamn car’,” she said.

He then threatens in the video to "give it ya again."

Video of the ordeal was published by New Jersey 101.5.

“This defendant admitted he broke his oath as a police officer by violating an arrestee’s civil rights,” the US attorney said. “Those who wear the badge have an obligation to protect the civil rights of everyone in our communities, including those who are accused of a crime.

"Using pepper spray on a handcuffed suspect who posed no threat was an unreasonable use of force that violated the law. This office will continue to prioritize the protection of the civil rights for all of New Jersey’s people.”

Grier during the hearing agreed that his repeated use of OC spray was unnecessary, unreasonable, and an excessive use of force, in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.