The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 in Carneys Point Township, according to New Jersey State Police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Chevy passenger vehicle and an East tractor-trailer were traveling southbound. In the area of milepost 10, both vehicles collided, State Police said.

No injuries were reported and there is no additional information available.

