A Few Clouds 84°

SHARE

Support Grows For South Jersey Mom Critically Hurt In Crash

Community support is growing for a mother of six from South Jersey critically hurt in a crash.

Qadirah Lewis with her children.
Qadirah Lewis with her children. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Qadirah Lewis was a backseat passenger in the deadly car accident.

Salem Middle School teacher Sharon Montgomery has organized a GoFundMe page for her former student.

Two people were killed in the crash and two others seriously hurt, Montgomery said. Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

Qadirah's six children are being cared for by their grandmother.

"They could use any help and support possible during this devastating time," Montgomery wrote. "Please consider supporting this family."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE