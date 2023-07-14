Support Grows For South Jersey Mom Critically Hurt In Crash

Qadirah Lewis was a backseat passenger in the deadly car accident.

Salem Middle School teacher Sharon Montgomery has organized a GoFundMe page for her former student.

Two people were killed in the crash and two others seriously hurt, Montgomery said. Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

Qadirah's six children are being cared for by their grandmother.

"They could use any help and support possible during this devastating time," Montgomery wrote. "Please consider supporting this family."

