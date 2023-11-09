South Jersey Teacher's Aide Shared Child Porn With Students Via Snapchat: Prosecutor

Ryan C. Johnson, 47, of Hopewell Township, has been arrested and charged with child endangerment, possession of child pornography and lewdness, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Johnson was a teacher’s aide at the Cumberland Regional High School during the 2022-2023 school year. Both victims were students at the high school during the same time.

Johnson is alleged to have shared sexually explicit photographs with the two juvenile victims through the social media site “Snapchat” in July and August, the prosecutor said.

He also is alleged to have received and viewed an image depicting child pornography through “Snapchat.”

The defendant was briefly employed at the Bridgeton High School during the fall of 2023. Johnson previously worked for the Hopewell Crest Elementary School between September of 2019 and June of 2022.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

Any member of the public with information related to the allegations may contact New Jersey State Police Detective Wegfahrt at 856-451-0100.

Members of the public may also submit a tip via computer, tablet or smartphone to CCPO.TIPS .

Johnson was being held in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.

