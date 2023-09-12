South Jersey Men Sentenced In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Cleve W. Lewis was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, burglary and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

A 44-year-old co-defendant, Gregrey A. Coombs of Seabrook was sentenced to 30 years in state prison for conspiracy to commit murder, she said.

A third defendant is awaiting sentencing in the murder case.

On Nov. 6, 2019, around 11:27 p.m., in Millville City, police were dispatched to an apartment in Delsea Gardens for the report of a shooting. Officers found the victim, Derrick Harris, deceased from numerous gunshot wounds.

After speaking to witnesses, a suspect vehicle was developed. Upon review of apartment surveillance, the shooting was recorded and revealed two individuals approached the victim’s door. Surveillance also showed that the same two individuals approached earlier that night on a first attempt.

The suspect vehicle was still in the area and eventually stopped in the early morning hours on Nov. 7, 2019. The two occupants were Deontray Gross (front seat passenger) and Gregrey A. Coombs (driver).

Gross and Coombs were charged with Derrick Harris’ homicide. on November 7, 2019. A search of the suspect vehicle revealed a latex glove with suspected blood. DNA results from the latex glove concluded that the blood belonged to Cleve W. Lewis. Lewis was also charged with the homicide on December 17, 2019.

Gross pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.