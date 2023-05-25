South Jersey Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13: Prosecutor

On Thursday, May 25, a jury returned guilty verdicts against Justin Kuhl of Millville, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Specifically, Kuhl was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts and second-degree child endangerment, she said.

The charges originated from several incidents that occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 11, 2020, in Millville, the prosecutor said.

Between those dates it was alleged that Kuhl engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was less than 13 years old, she said.

The investigation was conducted by members of the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.