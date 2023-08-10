South Jersey Man Charged With Stabbing Death During Burglary: Prosecutor

Zachary M. Adamo, of Millville, was charged on a warrant with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, contempt, obstruction, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The charges are related to a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours of July 28, in the City of Vineland. It is alleged that the defendant entered a residence in the 600 block of Ridgewood Road and stabbed the victims multiple times resulting in the death of Sharon Taylor, 60 and serious bodily injury to her husband James Taylor, 51, who was hospitalized at Cooper Hospital, the prosecutor said.

The defendant has been held in the Cumberland County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information regarding the investigation may contact Vineland Police Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-691-4111 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Information may also be submitted online at CCPO.TIPS from any computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.