South Jersey Man Attacked In His Backyard: Police

At 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, police were called to the 200 block of South Avenue in Bridgeton.

A 50-year-old man told Bridgeton police that while he was sitting in his backyard, he was approached by a short male in his 20s.

The man was wearing all black clothing.

The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and pressed it against his chest, police said.

He then pulled the trigger, but the gun did not go off, police said.

The suspect then pepper sprayed the victim and fled the area on foot toward Garfield Avenue, police said.

According to the victim, the suspect did not take anything or attempt to take anything from him.

Bridgeton EMS responded to the scene, but the victim refused treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.