Overcast 60°

SHARE

Sheldon M. Goldsborough Damien Mills Kevin Peterson

A 44-year-old man from Vineland has been convicted in connection with a pair of fatal shootings in 2015, authorities said.

Vineland police

Vineland police

 Photo Credit: VINELAND PD
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On Friday, April 12, Sheldon M. Goldsborough, Sr. was convicted for two counts of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

On March 8, 2015, around 12:20 a.m., Vineland police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Grape Street for several gunshots fired. 

As a result of the gunshots, the officers found Damien Mills dead at the scene. Kevin Peterson who suffered four gunshot wounds, later died at the hospital. A third victim survived a gunshot wound to the leg. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE