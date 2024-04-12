On Friday, April 12, Sheldon M. Goldsborough, Sr. was convicted for two counts of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

On March 8, 2015, around 12:20 a.m., Vineland police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Grape Street for several gunshots fired.

As a result of the gunshots, the officers found Damien Mills dead at the scene. Kevin Peterson who suffered four gunshot wounds, later died at the hospital. A third victim survived a gunshot wound to the leg.

