Shannon was born on Sept. 24, 1980 in Vineland to Debra (Wardell) Presgraves and the late Ray Vaughn and enjoyed spending time with her kids, family, and her dog, Jerzey, her obit reads.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Shannon leaves behind her children, Madeline Smith and son Joshua Pagan of Vineland; her mother and father, Bryan Presgraves; sisters Misty Vaughn (Michael), Tiffani Vaughn (Nichole), Debbie Vaughn (Dave), Heidi Smiley and mom, Kathy Vaughn; and her brother, Shawn Walker (Amber).

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Edward Morrison.

