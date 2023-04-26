Mostly Cloudy 56°

SEEN HIM? Public's Help Sought Finding Missing South Jersey Man

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help finding a missing 64-year-old man.

Alonzo P. Mundy
Alonzo P. Mundy Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Jon Craig
Alonzo P. Mundy, of Fairfield Township, Cumberland County went missing on Monday, April 17, State Police said.

He was last seen at Cheers Bar in Fairfield on April 17, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police said.

He was last seen wearing a neon orange t-shirt and khaki pants.

Mundy’s main method of transportation is a 26 inch black Huffy bicycle.

Anyone with information please contact the New Jersey State Police, Port Norris Station at (856) 785-2543. Anonymous tips are welcome.

