Justin Villafane made statements about “wishing to harm himself” before fleeing his home on Wednesday, March 20, Vineland police said.

Villafane was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vineland Officer Jose Rodriguez at 856-696-1212.

