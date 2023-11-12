Search Launched For Missing Baby, Teen In Vineland

Akera Johns, 16, and Hakeem Hintzen, 1, both of Vineland, were the center of an investigation launched by the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons and Human Trafficking Unit, and the Vineland Police Department, as of 11:30 p.m.

The two were last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road in Vineland, according to NJSP.

Akera is described as a black female, 5'10", approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Hakeem is described as a black male 2'0", approximately 35 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. They are believed to be traveling to the Philadelphia, PA area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

