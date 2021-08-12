Two Juveniles Charged After 16-Year-Old Shot In Neck: Vineland PD

A pair of juveniles have been charged after a 16-year-old was shot in the neck, according to Vineland Police.

Police were called to the 700 block of East Wood Street in Vineland on reports of a shooting on Dec. 2, at around 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived, witnesses said a 16-year-old male had been shot and was already on his way to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the neck.

He was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he is in critical condition, officials say.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, two juvenile males have been charged and held in connection with the shooting.

