Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Thief, Accomplice Use Scheme To Steal Woman's Wallet At Darien Supermarket

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The woman was attacked at Trader Joe's in Darien.
The woman was attacked at Trader Joe's in Darien. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man and woman are at large after pulling a scheme to steal a customer’s wallet from her vehicle outside a Fairfield County Trader Joe’s location, police announced.

In Darien, a woman reported to police on Monday, March 28 that she had been victimized by a duo that stole her wallet after using a purported loose lug nut as a prop.

According to police, a man approached her in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s with the lug nut in hand, claiming that he found it near the back of her vehicle.

When the woman got out of the car to check on her wheel, police said that a second female suspect reached into the open door of her vehicle and took her wallet.

The two then left the area on foot in the area of Post Road.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspects can contact the Darien Police Department by calling (203) 662-5384.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.