Thief, Accomplice Use Scheme To Steal Woman's Wallet At Darien Supermarket

A man and woman are at large after pulling a scheme to steal a customer’s wallet from her vehicle outside a Fairfield County Trader Joe’s location, police announced.

In Darien, a woman reported to police on Monday, March 28 that she had been victimized by a duo that stole her wallet after using a purported loose lug nut as a prop.

According to police, a man approached her in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s with the lug nut in hand, claiming that he found it near the back of her vehicle.

When the woman got out of the car to check on her wheel, police said that a second female suspect reached into the open door of her vehicle and took her wallet.

The two then left the area on foot in the area of Post Road.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the robbery or suspects can contact the Darien Police Department by calling (203) 662-5384.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.