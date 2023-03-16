Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Police Seek ID Of Person Of Interest In Millville Sex Assault

Cecilia Levine
Sex assault suspect
Sex assault suspect Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor

Authorities in South Jersey are hoping the public can help identify a person of interest in a sexual assault.

The assault occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 14 on the 1000 block of North Street in Millville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and local police.

The person of interest is reported to be a small in stature, possibly Hispanic or Black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Police Detective John Butschky at 856-362-0022 or Detective Ashley Cornwall at 856-332-5513. Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip may do so at CCPO.TIPS online.

