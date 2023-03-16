Police Seek ID Of Person Of Interest In Millville Sex Assault

Authorities in South Jersey are hoping the public can help identify a person of interest in a sexual assault.

The assault occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 14 on the 1000 block of North Street in Millville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and local police.

The person of interest is reported to be a small in stature, possibly Hispanic or Black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Police Detective John Butschky at 856-362-0022 or Detective Ashley Cornwall at 856-332-5513. Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip may do so at CCPO.TIPS online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.