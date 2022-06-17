North Carolina Man Killed When Tractor-Trailer Crashes On Turnpike

A tractor-trailer driver from North Carolina was killed in a fiery crash on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, June 14, authorities said.

Randy Wayne Morgan, 59, of Biscoe, NC was driving north on the highway approaching the Interchange 1 toll plaza in Carneys Point Township around 3:20 a.m. when he struck a concrete barrier that separates the first and second toll lanes, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

That's when the tractor-trailer caught fire, trapping Morgan, the trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved, police said.

Morgan worked as a truck driver for 41 years and built an Angus beef cattle farm, his obituary says.

He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, his two daughters, his mom, his siblings, and many other loved ones, according to his obit.

The crash remains under investigation.

