Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland

Nearby Sites

  • Cape May
    serves Avalon, Cape May, Dennis Twp, Lower Twp, Middle Twp, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Stone Harbor, Upper Twp & Wildwood
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Man Was Using Hijacked Backhoe To Flip Patrol Cars Before He Was Killed By Police (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A New Jersey man shot and killed by police was "bent on destruction" when he hijacked a backhoe and then flipped it over police cars and other vehicles Saturday, the New Jersey State Police PBA confirmed.
A New Jersey man shot and killed by police was "bent on destruction" when he hijacked a backhoe and then flipped it over police cars and other vehicles Saturday, the New Jersey State Police PBA confirmed. Photo Credit: NJ State PBA (Facbeook)

A New Jersey man shot and killed by police was "bent on destruction" when he hijacked a backhoe and then flipped it over police cars and other vehicles Saturday, the New Jersey State Police PBA confirmed.

Vineland resident Aida Morales was woken up by loud noises outside when she saw the backhoe flipping cars over around 5 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park, she said in an interview with Fox News.

Morales saw the backhoe flip an ambulance, and then she started recording, she told reporters.

"It looked like something out of a movie," she told reporters. "I've never seen anything like that. "You wonder what made that person snap."

An officer fired his service weapon, killing the man, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said. Three Vineland officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, Cumberland County, Bruck said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.