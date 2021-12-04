Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice
Mom Stabs 5-Month-Old Daughter Dead: Salem County Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Kristhie I. Alcazar
Kristhie I. Alcazar Photo Credit: Original Source Unclear via Ocean County Scanner News

A 26-year-old Penns Grove mom has been charged in the stabbing death of her 5-month-old child, authorities announced Saturday.

Kristhie I. Alcazar, 26, was arrested on murder charges after her daughter was found with stab wounds on Friday, Dec. 3, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Police responded to an open 911 call with audible disturbance in the background. Investigators arrived at Alcazar’s home on Helms Cove Lane in Penns Grove, where they found her arguing with another person and the body of the infant with visible stab wounds to the chest, authorities said. 

Multiple knives and more evidence was recovered at the scene. The infant’s cause of death was determined to be homicide as a result of multiple stab wounds to the chest area.

The father of the infant was not at the home at the time of the incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding this matter is asked to contact Detective Johnathan Seidel at the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office (856) 935-7510 or Detective Jesse Thorn at the Penns Grove Police Department (856) 299-0056.

