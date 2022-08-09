Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
Queen Elizabeth II Dies, 96
Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report

Jon Craig
Vineland police
Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported.

Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.

James D. Smith, of Millville, allegedly stabbed the victim several times during a fight before being taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, the report says.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

