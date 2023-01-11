Contact Us
Fatal Fire Investigated In Salem County

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

An unidentified person was killed in a house fire in Salem County, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said. 

A State Police spokesman confirmed there was a fatality, but the victim’s name had not been released.

“The fire is under investigation and there are no additional details available at this time,” said Sgt. Philip Curry.

