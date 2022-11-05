Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice
Drunken Driver Gets 12 Years In Crash That Killed 3 Family Members: Report

Jon Craig
Modesto Pino (inset) and the family he killed in the November 2020 crash: Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, and their son, Ivan.
Modesto Pino (inset) and the family he killed in the November 2020 crash: Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, and their son, Ivan. Photo Credit: Photo Credit: GoFundMe photos/Cumberland County Jail (inset)

A Vineland driver who admitted to being drunk in a high-speed crash that killed three family members was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey state prison, NJ Advance Media reported.

Modesto Pino, 37, of Vineland, was going more than 90 mph before he struck an SUV driven by Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of Bridgeton on Nov. 2, 2020.

Garcia-Ruiz and his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. Their two children were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of them, 1-year-old Ivan, later died.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

