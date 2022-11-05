Drunken Driver Gets 12 Years In Crash That Killed 3 Family Members: Report

A Vineland driver who admitted to being drunk in a high-speed crash that killed three family members was sentenced to 12 years in New Jersey state prison, NJ Advance Media reported.

Modesto Pino, 37, of Vineland, was going more than 90 mph before he struck an SUV driven by Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, of Bridgeton on Nov. 2, 2020.

Garcia-Ruiz and his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, were pronounced dead at the crash scene. Their two children were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of them, 1-year-old Ivan, later died.

