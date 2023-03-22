Bridgeton Pair Convicted In 9-Year-Old Girl's Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Two Cumberland County men were sentenced to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities said.

Michael Elliot, 30, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, both of Bridgeton, were sentenced on Wednesday, March 22, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

The co-defendants previously were found guilty in October 2022 of conspiracy to commit murder and reckless manslaughter, Webb-McRae said.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on July 17, 2018, in the City of Bridgeton, where the victim, 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo, was struck and killed by a bullet that ripped through the bedroom wall of her home on Church Street.

Michael Elliot, Zahmere McKoy, along with co-defendants Leroy Frazier and Charles Gamble were charged with her death.

Frazier was previously convicted in January 2020 on charges of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Frazier was sentenced to 42 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Gamble pleaded guilty prior to the commencement of his trial in August 2022 to aggravated manslaughter. Gamble was sentenced on Friday, March 17, to 13 years in New Jersey State Prison.

