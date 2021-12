A baby was stabbed to death in a Salem County home, 6abc reports.

Police were called to a home on Helms Cove Lane around 11 p.m., where the 10-month-old baby was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds, the outlet said citing authorities.

It was not clear Saturday if any arrests had been made.

