Pedestrian Run Over Thanksgiving Night On Route 130 Mourned As Loyal Colleague: 'Unimaginable'

Bryan Rodriguez Lagunas, of Woolwich, was lying in the roadway on Route 130 near Pine Street when he was struck by a car at about 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, according to Carneys Point Police Detective Joseph Racite.

The driver did not stop at the scene, but investigators later located the car and spoke with the 52-year-old man from Penns Grove, who is cooperating in the investigation, Racite said Thursday, Nov. 30.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is continuing, Racite said.

Police still want to speak with a passenger who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, Racite said.

Police don’t know why Rodriguez Lagunas was lying in the roadway when he was hit. They also are reviewing surveillance video, Racite said.

Meanwhile, more than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by his manager, Jennifer Falabella, of Excell Maintenance Services, as of Thursday, Nov. 30.

"There was no task too small for Bryan," Falabella writes. "He always did everything that was asked of him with a smile on his face. His outstanding work ethic and dedication to our company has made this unimaginable loss beyond our comprehension.

"Bryan's family and friends, both in the U.S. and in Mexico are shattered and left to question why someone would be so heartless," she continues. "As they begin to pick up the pieces of their broken hearts, we are asking for any donations to help in their time of need. Bryan would go above and beyond to do anything for anyone, and now we are asking for help for someone who truly deserves it."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the case is asked to contact Carneys Point Police Detective Tim Haslett at 856-299-1356.

Click here to donate.

