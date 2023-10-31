Ohio Man Gets 20 Years In Double-Fatal Shooting In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Michael R. Loftin, Jr., of Cincinnati, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder. He must serve 17 years before he is eligible for parole, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb McRae.

He was acquitted on two counts of first-degree murder, she said.

On March 8, 2015, around 12:19 a.m., Vineland Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Grape Street for several gunshots fired. Police found a victim’s vehicle with four occupants inside. The officers found Damien Mills dead at the scene,

Kevin Peterson, who suffered four gunshot wounds, later died at the hospital. Sharaine Randazzo survived a gunshot wound to the leg. A fourth victim, Ianneisha Gross, did not suffer any injuries.

