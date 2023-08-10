Ohio Man Convicted In Double-Fatal Shooting In Cumberland County: Prosecutor

Michael R. Loftin, Jr., of Cincinnati, OH, was convicted after a 12-day jury trial of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Loftin was acquitted on Wednesday, Aug. 9 of two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, she said.

On March 8, 2015, around 12:20 a.m., Vineland Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Grape Street for several gunshots fired. They found the victim’s vehicle with four occupants inside.

As a result of the gunshots, the officers found Damien Mills dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Kevin Peterson who suffered four gunshot wounds, later died at the hospital.

A third female victim survived a gunshot wound to the leg. A fourth victim, also a woman, did not suffer any injuries.

Officers found a flip-phone in close proximity to shell casings and the victim’s vehicle.

After examining the phone’s contents, certain phone numbers led them to a residence in the 200 block of E. Oak Rd., Vineland, wherein Loftin was a resident, the prosecutor said.

The flip-phone was swabbed for DNA and returned positive as a match to Loftin, she said.

Loftin was charged on June 2, 2015.

Co-defendant Sheldon Goldsborough was also charged in this matter and his case is currently pending

