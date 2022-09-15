‘Teacher Of The Year,’ Devoted South Jersey Mom Dies After Brief Illness, 39

‘Teacher of the Year’ and devoted South Jersey mom Erin Semus died at her home in Williamstown on Tuesday, Aug. 16 following a brief illness. She was 39.

A native of Vineland, Erin attended St. Mary Elementary School before graduating as the Valedictorian of her 2001 class at the Sacred Heart School, her obituary says.

Erin then went on to earn her B.A. in Elementary Education and a Minor in Music at Rowan University before starting her teaching career at the Vineland School District, where she stayed for a total of 17 years, according to her memorial.

Meanwhile, Erin also earned an M.A. in Reading and Literacy at Fairleigh Dickinson University and was named D'Ippolito Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year in 2012.

Erin loved spending time with her family members and many close friends — particularly, eating spicy food with her father and getting massages with her mother.

Above all, Erin considered her biggest accomplishment to be her nine-year-old daughter, Cara Theresa, a fourth-grade student at St. Mary School.

In addition to her daughter, Erin leaves behind her parents, William “Bill” and Joyce Semus; her brother, William “Bill” Jr. Semus and his fiancée, Katie Colihan; and numerous extended family members and close friends, colleagues, and students.

Erin’s memorial was held at Christ the Good Sheppard Parish, Church of Sacred Heart in Vineland on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

“Our physical earthly world has lost a wonderful young woman,” reads one of numerous tributes on Erin’s obituary.

“Erin was a kind person, smart, and talented. She lived for her daughter…I am positive she will be with her family and her daughter always.”

