South Jersey Native, Beloved Brother Dies Suddenly, 22

South Jersey native and beloved brother Hunter Lee Harbs died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 28. He was 22.

Born in Voorhees, Hunter graduated from Arthur P. Schalick High School in 2018 and lived in Pittsgrove at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Hunter then worked a variety of jobs until he found passion in operating heavy machinery at Diamond Materials.

Hunter’s free time was spent driving his truck, visiting friends, and traveling. He also spent many years racing dirt bikes with his dad in different states, his memorial says.

Hunter is remembered for his cheerful smile, ability to see the positive side of life, and endless love for adventure.

Hunter leaves behind his loving parents, Gary and Beth (Joyner) Harbs Jr.; his sisters, Hannah and Heidi; his brothers-in-law, Jacob Poeppel and Jesse Deel; his niece, Lil Soph; his grandfather, Gary Harbs Sr.; his grandmother, Mary Harbs Dragotta; his “adopted” family Matt, Carli, and Cassi Beckett; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Hunter on social media:

“I’m absolutely lost for words,” Aaron Lasher writes. “Hunter Harbs you never failed to always put a smile on everyone’s face and be the life of the party.”

“Way too good of a soul gone way too soon…Rest easy bro.”

Hunter’s memorial was held at Padgett Funeral Home in Upper Deerfield Township on Thursday, Sept. 8.

"I’ll never forget your smile,” Jessica Donnelly writes. “You were the life of the party, you had the biggest heart and your memory will forever live on. Thank you for being a true friend. Until we meet again in heaven.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Hunter Lee Harbs.

