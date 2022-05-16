Contact Us
Woman Let Unlicensed Teen Borrow Car In Deadly South Jersey Crash: Report

Jon Craig
Evan D'Anjou
Evan D'Anjou Photo Credit: Facebook/ NJ Motocross

A 50-year-old Salem County woman has been charged after letting an unlicensed driver borrow her car before he ran a stop sign, killing his 15-year-old passenger, NJ Advance Media reports.

Tisha Gargon, of Pittsgrove, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause cited by the outlet.

Evan D’Anjou, a student at Schalick High School, was killed in the crash, New Jersey State Police said. The driver was seriously injured.

State Police were called to the crash at Deer Pen Park at about 6:15 a.m. on May 4. 

The 16-year-old was driving a Kia Optima at 6:13 a.m. when he went through a stop sign on McKishen Road at Route 553 (Buck Road) in Pittsgrove Township, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The car traveled across Buck Road and off the road before going airborne and hitting a tree at Deer Pen Park.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media

