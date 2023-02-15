Suspect Arrested In Fatal Millville Shooting

A 47-year-old man from Cumberland County has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man during a dispute, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 5:13 p.m., New Jersey State Police responded to the 600 block of Newport Road in Millville (Lawrence Township) for a reported gunshot victim.

Troopers found the victim, Lequint G. Allen, 42, of North 3rd Street, Millville, with gunshot wounds, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Allen was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland where he was pronounced dead, she said.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Thomas Baker Jr., of Peek Avenue, Millville was arrested by State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, in connection with the shooting, Webb-McRae said.

Baker was charged with murder and weapons offenses, she said.

The investigation in ongoing.

Anyone with information may contact New Jersey State Police Detective Franklin Bacon at 856-785-0036 or Cumberland County Prosecutor Office Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233.

