SEE ANYTHING? South Jersey Police Seek Help Finding Hit-Run Driver Who Dragged Pedestrian

Police in Vineland seek the public's help locating a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash.

On Saturday evening, June 4, there was an incident on Chestnut Avenue and 3rd Street in which a man in a yellow/gold shirt was struck.

The pedestrian was dragged by the vehicle to the 400 block of Chestnut Avenue where he fell from the vehicle and the vehicle fled the area, police said.

If you witnessed this incident, the vehicle fleeing, know the driver/passenger or have knowledge of the incident you are urged to contact Ofc. J. Levari at JLevari@VinelandCity.org, by sending an anonymous tip to VPD.TIPS from any smart device / computer or by calling him at 856-691-4111 extension 4942.

