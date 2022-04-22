Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice
News

Passenger Killed When Tractor-Trailer Flips At NJ Turnpike Toll Plaza: State Police

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police helicopter Photo Credit: Facebook

A passenger in a tractor-trailer was killed when the truck flipped after a collision in a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Salem County, authorities said.

Kastarra Sha Quinta Lawrence, 23, of Augusta, Georgia, was killed, State Police said.

The truck driver, 23-year-old Corey McKonnen Duncan Jr., also from Augusta, suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a State Police spokeswoman. 

The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19. 

A Ford F150 pickup truck was struck from behind by a Freightliner truck pulling a flatbed trailer carrying lumber southbound as both vehicles entered the toll plaza at Carneys Point Township, Slota said.

The Freightliner overturned onto its right side.

The driver and passenger in the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No charges had been filed.

