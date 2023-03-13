Pair Convicted On Murder Charges In Cumberland County

Two Cumberland County men have been convicted in connection with a fatal shooting in 2019, authorities said.

On Friday, March 10, Gregrey A. Coombs, 44, and Cleve W. Lewis, 35, both of Seabrook, were found guilty after 12 days of jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Lewis was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, burglary and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

Coombs was acquitted of first-degree murder and burglary charges. He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, the prosecutor said.

On Nov. 6, 2019, at 11:27 p.m., in Millville City, police were dispatched to an apartment in Delsea Gardens for a shooting.

Officers found the victim, Derrick Harris, dead from numerous gunshot wounds. After speaking to witnesses, a suspect vehicle was identified. Upon review of apartment surveillance, the shooting was recorded and revealed two individuals approached the victim’s door.

The suspect vehicle was still in the area and was eventually stopped in the early morning hours on Nov. 7, 2019. The two occupants were Deontray Gross (front seat passenger) and Gregrey A. Coombs (driver). Gross and Coombs were charged with Derrick Harris’ homicide. A search of the vehicle revealed a latex glove with suspected blood. DNA results from the latex glove concluded that the blood belonged to Cleve W. Lewis. Lewis also was charged with the homicide on Dec. 17, 2019.

Coombs and Lewis are scheduled for sentencing on June 5. Both defendants are subject to a life term of imprisonment.

Deontray Gross previously pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and also is set for sentencing on June 5.

