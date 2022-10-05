Contact Us
NJ Woman Charged With Kidnapping 4-Year-Old Child: Report

Daishaliz Velez Fernandez
Daishaliz Velez Fernandez Photo Credit: Police photo

A 25-year-old woman from South Jersey has been charged with kidnapping following the abduction of a 4-year-old child Monday, May 9, NJ Advance Media reports.

Daishaliz Velez Fernandez, who has no known connection to the child, was being held in a Delaware jail after allegedly taking the child from Harvest Point Apartments in Salem, the outlet says citing authorities.

Police found Velez Fernandez in New Castle, Delaware, with the child unharmed around 4:30 p.m.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media. 

