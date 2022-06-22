Contact Us
Cumberland Salem Daily Voice serves Bridgeton, Carneys Point Twp, Commercial Twp, Fairfield Twp, Maurice River Twp, Millville, Penns Grove, Pennsville Twp, Pittsgrove Twp, Salem, Upper Deerfield Twp & Vineland
New Wawa Store Opens In South Jersey

Jon Craig
A Wawa store.
A Wawa store. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The state's newest Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 23 in Cumberland County.

There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland.

Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin distributing limited-edition, Wawa “Goose Vibes Only,” t-shirts for the first 100 customers who walk through the door.

The grand opening of the Vineland location is the 13th to open this year out of the 54 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022.

